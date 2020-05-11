Former teammate Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton’s understanding of the rules of racing makes the reigning World Champion such a successful racer.

Rosberg, who called time on his F1 career after beating Hamilton for the 2016 title, revealed the Mercedes driver’s skill to exploit grey areas in wheel to wheel racing.

“It’s just unbelievable how he positions the car so smartly,” Rosberg told the official F1 website.

“Whenever I would try to go up against him and hold my own and fight back he would always manage to stay in the grey area.

“Whenever I would try, sometimes I would just straightaway jump over the grey area into the black area, which is not allowed. He would just be so skilled at keeping it in the grey area, never really making it 100 percent his fault, that was a huge strength of his, these wheel-to-wheel battles. One of those huge strengths that he has of many,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the postponement or cancellation of nearly half of the F1 races in 2020 along with some more possible cancellations on the cards.

Notably, the first practice session of this year’s Formula One in Austria was cancelled hours before its scheduled time in March which was followed by a series of cancellations of various races across the globe.

With the social distancing being one of the key factors to contain the spread of the virus, it is an open secret that the first few Grands Prix will be “ghost races”.

Meanwhile, Hamilton believes that the feel of racing in Formula One would be “really empty” if there are no spectators.