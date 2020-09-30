Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday defeated Chelsea on penalties to advance to progress to the quarterfinals of the League Cup. The match had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes with Timo Werner scoring for Chelsea and Eric Lamella cancelling his effort.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had made eight changes to the team that had drawn 3-3 against West Brom last weekend. Werner, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic were the only three to retain their spots.

His decision paid dividends when Werner ended up scoring his first goal in England and handed Chelsea the lead in the 19th minute. Tottenham debutant Sergio Reguilon was at fault and handed possession to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who found Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish right-back then assisted the delivery to Werner at the edge of the box. Lampard’s men continued to dominate possession but could not utilise it to the fullest.

Tottenham looked with more intent after the break as they forced one attack after towards Chelsea’s much-criticised defence line. Mourinho added more ammunition to his front as he introduced Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Though Tottenham looked as the side to score in the second half, it was Chelsea who had the two best chances to extend their lead. But Hudson-Odoi and Mount failing to take advantage of an open play.

The Spurs made use of Chelsea’s shaky display as Lamela equalised with seven minutes to go.

In the shootout, Chelsea’s debutant goalkeeper Edward Mendy failed to stop Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scoring from the spot.

The Blues were on level footing with Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Emerson also converting. But Mount, the fifth Chelsea man to hit from the 12 yards spot, clipped the post to miss the nets and hand Tottenham the victory.