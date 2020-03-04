The newly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially met for the first time on Tuesday and decided on five names who will be interviewed for the two vacant national selectors’ post at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, CAC member Madan Lal said that the trio of Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik has shortlisted the candidates and five of them will be interviewed.

“We met today and decided on five names who will be interviewed for the job. They are Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Rajesh Chauhan,” Lal said.

The eligible candidates will be interviewed for the posts left vacant by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) as their tenures have ended.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had said at the start of February that the two new selectors of the national team would be appointed by the end of the month, but sadly that did not happen. But the process should be complete in a day or two now.

Lal had earlier said that he was expecting the appointments to be complete before the team selection for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa starting March 12.

“We have got the list, we will now shortlist the candidates. The three of us will tally after that and decide on who all to call for the final round of interviews. We should be out with the new selectors by March 1 or 2 before the boys return from the New Zealand tour. We have to finish this off as the new selectors need to sit down and pick the squad for the ODI series against South Africa which starts on March 12,” Lal had said on February 17.