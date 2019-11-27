Inspired by Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a spirited comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Real Madrid in the dying minutes of Champions League Group A clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

In a match that was majorly dominated by Real Madrid, Karim Benzema had given the home team the lead in the 17th minute. The former French international scored again in the 79th minute to extend the lead.

However, PSG struck twice in the last 10 minutes to earn one of their greatest results in recent memory. Mbappe took the first step towards the comeback when he capitalized on a mistake from Madrid’s defenders and hit the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Within two minutes substitute Pablo Sarabia equalised for the visitors after converting from a lose ball in the box from Bernat’s deflected cross.

After their 3-0 humiliation at the hands of PSG in the first-leg, Madrid were on course to take revenge. But a late transformation from the tourists tarnished their hopes and kept them at second in the group.

In a Group B match in London, Tottenham Hotspur recovered a two-goal deficit before winning 4-2 against Olympiakos and booking their spot for the knockouts.

Spurs’ new manager Jose Mourinho’s home debut turned out to be a perfect night after captain Harry Kane scored a brace to influence the rejuvenated comeback in front of their home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Yusuf El Arabi and Ruben Semedo scored in 6th and 19th minute respectively to give the visitors an unprecedented lead before Dele Alli got one back for the hosts in the stoppage time of the first half.

The home team came all guns blazing in the second half as Kane scored in the 50th minute from a Lucas Moura delivery. Much to the relief of Mourinho and all others in sidelined of Spurs, Serge Aurier gave them the lead in the 73rd minute before Kane scored his second of the night in the 77th minute.

In the other Group B match featuring Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade, Robert Lewandowski scored four times in 16 minutes to help Munich register an emphatic away win of 6-0.

With the victory, Bayern consolidated their stay at the top and completed victory won all their five group matches of the ongoing European season to take their points tally to 15 points.

In the other Champions League matches of the night, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at home in Group C. Juventus, in a Group D encounter, defeated Atletico Madrid courtesy of a Paulo Dybala goal at the Juventus goal.