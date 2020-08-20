Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, who scored two goals against Lyon in his team’s 3-0 victory in the semifinals of the ongoing UEFA Champions Liverpool, has already set his eye on the title.

After winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, Gnabry said that Bayern Munich are desperate to beat PSG in the Champions League final and end the season with a treble. The 25-year-old, however lauded Lyon for making the semifinal a tough contest.

“Lyon put a lot of pressure on us and got behind our back line with their fast players. They also had some chances. We had a bit of luck at the beginning. Afterwards we got into the game well and led 2-0 at halftime. At the end Lewy made it 3-0. Lyon were very aggressive, they wanted to win. You can’t always defend everything,” Gnabry said as quoted on the official website of Bayern Munich.

“We’re usually very strong at the back, up front as well. We knew about the space behind their back five and tried to get in behind time and time again. That was the key to success, especially in the first half. We’re desperate to win the treble, and we’re going to give it our all on Sunday to win the final,” he added.

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neur has also echoed Gnabry and said that Lyon had put them under pressure in the initial stages but heaped praises on how the Bayern players fought back. He, too, said that the Bavarians are now looking forward to win the final against PSG.

“We were aggressive, similar to Lyon. At the beginning we were a bit lucky not to fall behind. Then we showed our class and tried to put Lyon under pressure again and again. The goal came at the right time for us because we didn’t get into the game at the start quite as well [as we’d hoped]. It was semi-final against great opponents. Lyon are snappy, they want to win battles. It was a real fight, especially in midfield,” Neur remarked.

“But 3-0 is a wonderful result. It’s something special that we have achieved again today. You could see that we had to put everything into it. Now we’re looking forward to the final against PSG. We’ve fought and worked for it for so long and we want to win this final,” he added.

Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern had arrived as the favourites against new-entrant Lyon in the last four. Despite some threatening moments in the initial stages by the French team, the German champions did not have a very challenging day at the office.