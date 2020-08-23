Thomas Muller has expressed Bayern Munich’s desire of winning a treble this season by lifting the Champions League title on Sunday. The Bavarians will take on French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final in Lisbon, Portugal.

After the winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup in the covid-hit 2019-20 season, Bayern Munich are eyeing for the second treble (first in 2013) in their club’s history. So far only Barcelona have achieved two trebles (2009, 2015).

“It’s a huge motivation to accomplish this historic feat. The unbelievable can happen that we can win the treble a second time in a relatively short period and it would be the first treble for many of the players.” But for that FCB need a win on Sunday evening – and against PSG that’s anything but a foregone conclusion,” Muller was quoted as saying on the official website of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have stormed their way into the final with some huge victories en route. They defeated Chelsea with an aggregate score of 7-1 in the round of 16 before thrashing Barcelona 8-2 in the single-leg quarterfinals. However, Muller is not ready to underestimate PSG.

“PSG have excellent individual players and above all: they seem more experienced,” Müller warned of Neymar & Co. The 2014 World Champion is well aware that there will be some hair-raising and critical situations in front of his own goal in this game too: “You can’t keep every opponent in the world away from your own goal one hundred percent of the time, even if that is what we always strive to do.”

With an unbeaten streak in their last 29 matches, Bayern Munich will start the Champions League final as favourites. And Muller believes winning the title would be the perfect end to the season.

“We’re enormously self-confident. Now we have to crown the whole thing so we can go off on holiday with beaming smiles. It’s an incredible incentive to win this Champions League. We want to be the kings of Europe,” the 31-year-old said.