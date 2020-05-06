The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced intention to offer its president Kumar Sangakkara an additional year in the role.

“The disruption to the global cricketing landscape caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 Coronavirus has led the Committee to recommend that Sangakkara, who began his term of office on 1 October 2019, be invited to serve as President of the Club until 30 September 2021,” said the club in an official statement.

“The recommendation will need to be approved by the Club’s Members at the Annual General Meeting, which has been rescheduled to 24 June.

“Whilst Presidents of MCC only normally serve for a twelve-month period, it is not unprecedented for longer terms to be introduced to respond to extraordinary circumstances. During the First and Second World Wars, Lord Hawke (1914-18) and Stanley Christopherson (1939-45) served for longer periods,” it added.

Sangakkara has a long association with the MCC. He played against the club in 2002, opening the batting for the touring Sri Lankans in a first-class match at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield. He also played for MCC against an International XI at Lord’s in the 2005 Tsunami Relief Match.

Former Sri Lankan international Sangakkara became the first non-British President in the history of MCC when he was nominated by outgoing President Anthony Wreford in May last year at the MCC annual general meeting.