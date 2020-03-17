In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) came up with the #SafeHands Challenge last week, urging celebrities across the world to join it.

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean 👐 to fight #coronavirus.

Join the challenge & share your 👐 washing video! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Star shuttler PV Sindhu and national sprinter Hima Das followed the #SafeHandsChallenge to spread awareness among the people.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,400 lives and has affected over 186,000.

Meanwhile, talking about India, the number of cases rose to 126 on Tuesday with 3 deaths reported, even as the Government put the country in a near-total lockdown with states shutting down schools and colleges and banning gatherings.

The government has advised people to maintain 1-meter distance between people till March 31, as a precautionary measure. The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.