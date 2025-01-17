Khelo India, ABVP to jointly organise ‘JNU Olympics’ from January 20 to 22

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to host a three-day sports event, “JNU Olympics’, under the joint initiative of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) JNU unit and Khelo India from January 20 to 22.

The event will feature an array of sports, including indoor games like badminton, table tennis, and chess as well as outdoor sports such as volleyball and basketball. Traditional games like kho-kho and kabaddi will also be part of the competition alongside athletic events, relay races, and team-based contests like tug of war.

A special highlight of the event is the inclusion of sports for differently-abled (divyang) participants with events like wheelchair races, chess, and escorted marathons. Winners will receive certificates and medals as recognition of their achievements.

Rajeshwarkant Dubey, President ABVP JNU, said, “For the first time an event of this scale is being organized in our university. Students are highly enthusiastic, and we are witnessing a significant number of registrations. Our activists are reaching each student to motivate them to participate and promote the spirit of sports and communication among the student community”.

Shikha Swaraj, Secretary ABVP JNU, said, “Our university is renowned for its academic excellence, but it is equally essential to encourage students in the field of sports. Promoting sports helps foster health and career awareness among students. Inspired by the call of our Prime Minister to bring sports to every university campus, the ABVP JNU unit, in collaboration with Khelo India, is determined to achieve this through the JNU Olympics.”

Soumya Singh, Coordinator of the Khelo India JNU unit and a postgraduate student in the Pashto center highlighted, “Khelo India focuses on promoting physical and mental health among students through sports while providing opportunities for emerging talents. Over 1,000 students will participate in 24 different sports from January 22 to January 24. This sports event aims to promote inclusivity, talent discovery, and a culture of health and sportsmanship within the JNU campus, aligning with the broader vision of Khelo India.”