Bold step towards transparency, credibility: ABVP welcomes Waqf Bill

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday welcomed the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament, calling it a bold step towards transparency and credibility in Waqf management.

This Bill will help resolve several disputes related to Waqf through a just process and inclusion of non-Muslims and women in Waqf Council will make it more transparent, impartial, and credible, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the legislation, ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Solanki said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill passed by both the houses of Parliament is essential for ensuring fairness in its overall development. Various disputes and challenges have arisen concerning the previous Waqf law which will now be addressed fairly through this legislation.”

The call for integration of non-Muslims and women in the Waqf Council will make it even more impartial and the efforts to eliminate discrimination based on religious sects will put an end to the concept of parallel authority, he added.

Solanki further said that the ABVP appreciates the government’s significant step towards transparency and judicial reforms and considers it a historic initiative towards equality and inclusivity in the society.