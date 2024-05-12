Lok Sabha Polls 2024 phase 4: Voting on 96 constituencies to be held on Monday

The voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on 96 Parliamentary constituencies spread over nine states and one Union Territory on Monday, May 13. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls will also be held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The nine states and one Union Territory where polling is scheduled to take place are – Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fourth phase. PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra is in direct contest with former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi of the National Conference. Apni Party’s Mohammad Ashraf Mir is also in the fray.

In Jharkhand, polling will take place on four of the state’s 14 Lok Sabha seats – Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu.

Four of Odisha’s 21 Parliamentary constituencies and 28 of the 147 assembly constituencies will go to polls tomorrow.

Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Munger in Bihar will vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

In Madhya Pradesh, elections will be held on the remaining eight seats in the fourth phase. These seats are- Ratlam, Dhar Khargone, Dewas, Ujjain and Mandsaur, Indore and Khandwa.

Polling will also be held on eight of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, including Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, and Birbhum.

A total of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies–Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed– will go to polls in the fourth phase. With this, all the 48 seats will have voted.

Thirteen seats of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will go in to vote in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. These include Kannauj, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Akbarpur, Bahraich.

Polling will be held for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. These are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam.

A by-poll for Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat, which fell vacant due to sudden death of sitting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nandita.

All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will go into polls in a single phase in Andhra Pradesh, the ninth largest state in terms of total number of parliamentary seats.

They are Amalapuram, Anakapalli, Anantapur, Araku, Bapatla, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Narsapuram, Narasaraopet, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Rajamet, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada.

Elections to 175 Legislative Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the general election.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases. Polling for the first three phases has already concluded. The last phase of elections will be held on June 1 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.