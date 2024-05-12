DNA of INDI alliance and Pakistan seem to be similar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the DNA of the Congress and the SP, INDI alliance, and Pakistan seem to be similar. “The poor used to die from hunger during the SP-Congress tenure. People are starving to death in Pakistan whereas 80 crore people are getting free ration in India,” he stated.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Degree College, Sidhauli, Sitapur.

Attacking the opposition, he said, “Congress had 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it failed to do so. There was a lack of medical facilities during the UPA government. They used to play with people’s faith, allowed the poor to die from hunger, and drove farmers to commit suicide. PM Modi has lifted more people (25 crore) above the poverty line in a span of 10 years than the entire population of Pakistan.”

He urged people to ensure that the candidates of such political parties that dare to play with the future of the country lost their deposits in this election. He was appealing for votes in favor of Union Minister, Mohanlalganj MP and BJP candidate Kaushal Kishore.

Yogi further mentioned that the corrupt and those who do not want to see India develop are upset about PM Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. The voices of the INDI alliance and Pakistan are resonating in Pakistan. “They oppose India, Lord Ram, marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, daughters, and businessmen. Therefore, the citizens have decided to re-elect PM Modi with an overwhelming majority to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India,” he remarked.

Highlighting the development works, the CM said that when BJP’s Manish Rawat was elected in 2022, a maximum number of houses were built in the Sitapur district. “We are working to develop Naimisharanya on the lines of Ayodhya Dham. The journey to Sidhauli is becoming smoother. A decade ago, the railway line was narrow gauge. However, thanks to the development efforts, it has been upgraded to double gauge, easing travel to the area,” he stated.

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party didn’t have a vision for development. Just like the steam from a coal engine, the pace of development during their tenure was terribly slow. All that they were interested in was a commission. So, development was neglected,” Yogi added.

The CM accused the Congress and SP members of conspiring to tamper with the reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes by altering the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He urged the public to not let the opposition interfere with their rights.

He further mentioned that RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav, a key component of the INDI alliance, had said in Bihar during the UPA government that he would give OBC reservation to the Muslims, a proposition that India would not endorse. He emphasised that Baba Saheb had explicitly stated that reservation cannot be based on religion.

The Chief Minister further accused the opposition of aiming to introduce a Jizya tax by imposing inheritance tax on Indians’ ancestral property. He asserted that they harbour the spirit of Aurangzeb, but India will not tolerate it.

“Aurangzeb was the cruellest ruler among the Mughals. No civilised Muslim names their children Aurangzeb, yet these Congress and SP members seek to confiscate your property through inheritance tax and dishonor the nation,” Yogi added.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, the CM said that they intend to grant freedom of eating beef to the minorities, thereby promoting cow slaughter in the country if elected to power, which the country would never tolerate.

He further remarked: “It was the power of your vote that brought Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 500 years. Our generation has realised the aspirations of our forefathers. This achievement was made possible under PM Modi’s guidance because your votes empowered the BJP. If the state were governed by the SP and the country by the Congress, Ram devotees would have faced bullets, akin to the events of 1990. Those who target Ram devotees, betray Ram, or support terrorists will not govern this nation.”