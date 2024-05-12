Only those who have faith in Ram will govern the country, asserts Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, told to the people to convey to the Opposition INDIA bloc by voting overwhelmingly for the NDA candidates that only those who have faith in Lord Ram would govern the country.

Alleging that the Opposition alliance not only questions the existence of Lord Ram but all those who worship him, he said only a ‘Ramdrohi’ (betrayers of Lord Ram) can oppose the construction of Ram Temple in India.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency of Payagpur, Bahraich, the chief minister said, “This election pits ‘Rambhakt’ against ‘Ramdrohi’. That’s why citizens across the country are chanting slogans in support of the Modi Government, propelling it beyond the 400-seat mark for a third time.”

He said after 500 years, a magnificent temple of Lord Ram Lalla has been built even as members of Congress and the SP predicted that the Ram temple in Ayodhya won’t materialise. However today, not only does a majestic temple exist, but devotees from all corners of the nation and beyond flock to visit it. This, he said is Modi’s guarantee.

Urging people to vote for Lok Sabha candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, Yogi emphasised that only the BJP is capable of addressing challenges such as ensuring national security, maintaining law and order within the state, securing the livelihoods of the youth or respecting religious faith. Congress has only encouraged terrorism, Naxalism, familyism, casteism, and regionalism in the country, he remarked.

He said, “Wherever I go, the only resonating chant I hear is ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Ham Unko Layenge’. (We will bring those who have brought Lord Ram). Congress aims to encroach upon even the rights of SCs and STs. A prime instance of this is the Sachar Committee report, which they had to retract due to staunch opposition from the BJP.”

Yogi further said Congress proposed a property survey in its manifesto, intending to grab ancestral properties of people. The BJP has addressed four categories in the nation: the poor, farmers, youth, and women. There is no mention of caste, religion, or creed within this framework, he pointed out.

Bahraich, he said, is the place where the culprit of the Somnath Temple, Salaar Masud, was brought to justice. The valour of Maharaja Suheldev, in safeguarding the nation’s faith, remains unforgettable. In a tribute to his legacy, we’ve erected a magnificent memorial, a gesture that reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to honouring our heroes. Conversely, individuals from the SP, Congress, and BSP may frequent religious sites but shy away from paying homage here for fear of losing Muslim votes. These individuals, who once divided us along caste, identity, regional, and linguistic lines, covet our assets, but we shall not yield to their designs.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited PM Modi’s leadership for elevating India’s global reputation and ensuring the nation’s security. “Currently, even at the sound of a loud firecracker, Pakistan responds promptly, fully cognizant of the repercussions of any misstep. The nation has witnessed remarkable progress in infrastructure development and poverty alleviation endeavors. The BJP’s manifesto, rooted in the aspiration for a prosperous India, reaffirms the dedication to achieving self-reliance across all sectors”, he stated.

“In the next five years, 3 crore poor people will be provided with housing in the country. The I.N.D.I. alliance’s manifesto includes the proposal for an Inheritance Tax, meaning that upon coming into power, they will forcibly seize the property of our ancestors. Conversely, the BJP will oppose those who seek to divide the country based on caste and religion. For this, everyone must understand the value of their vote,” he added.