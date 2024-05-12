Will declare UP a mafia free state after June 4: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned the mafia and said that after June 4, the state government will give a fixed cut-off date to declare UP a mafia-free state.

He said the properties acquired by all mafia leaders will be confiscated and allotted to the poor, orphans, women protection homes and institutions for the disabled.

The CM made this big announcement during an interview on a private TV channel on Sunday.

In this interview, CM Adityanath also talked openly about the action taken against mafia and opposition leaders.

He said that hospitals and schools will be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. ”In the first phase, the mafia will be targeted and in the second phase, properties of their operatives will also be confiscated. Our action plan is also ready for this,” he has said.

The Chief Minister also answered the question related to senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan. On the allegations of running bulldozers on Azam Khan’s properties, the CM said ”As you do, so shall you reap, whether it is Azam Khan or any mafia leader. They hindered the development of the state. Therefore action was taken against such people.”

In response to a question, Adityanath said that whoever triggers riots in the state, will be punished. ”Those who are involved in riots in UP will have to pay damages for seven generations. Today, the sisters and daughters of the state are safe,” he said. In response to another question, he said that ”now a criminal is forced to beg for his life with a placard around his neck. We have provided a fear-free environment in the state.”

When some Islamic fundamentalists spoke about Ghazwa-e-Hind, the CM said, ”Ghazwa-e-Hind is not going to happen until doomsday. India will remain India.” On the call of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece for vote jihad, Yogi Adityanath said that ”if you do jihad for votes, you will not get heaven”.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept aside caste and religion and gave the benefits of social welfare schemes to everyone. ”Those who are trying to polarise our society, can never be well-wishers of Muslims. They will always want Muslims to wear lungi and run,” he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath took a dig at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said that after June 4, there will be no one to question them. ”They will sing ‘Chal Ur ja re panchi , yeh desh hua begana (a Hindi film song which says fly away bird, this country has become a stranger)”.

He said ”Rahul Gandhi can take it from me in writing that his alliance will lose all the seats in UP. Gandhi’s old record has been that whenever he faces any crisis, he leaves the country and goes to the place where he knows best. This time the same thing will happen after June 4.”

The CM said that Congress has only two MLAs in the 403-seat UP Assembly. Next time, they will lose these two seats also, he said, adding ”If Rahul Gandhi was so confident of winning 80 seats in UP then why did he go to Wayanad and contest the elections. Now when he decided to contest here, he left Amethi and contested the election from Rae Bareli.”