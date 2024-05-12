A glimpse of India at tomorrow’s road show of PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show on the streets of Kashi on Monday amidst blowing of conch, sound of drum beats and chanting of mantras.

In this, a glimpse of the cultures of mini India and UP will be seen.

On May 13 evening, the road show will start from the Singh Gate of Kashi Hindu University after garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, which will end at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, BJP sources here on Sunday said.

PM Modi will seek blessings of Baba Vishwanath after the end of the road show.

Cutouts of the personalities of Kashi will also be installed along the route of the road show. Along with this, the first and new picture of Kashi will also be seen. More than 5000 Matrishaktis will also travel on foot in the road show. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the road show.

Modi’s road show in Kashi will be completely different from other road shows in the country. Till now Narendra Modi has been seeking votes for others, but in Kashi he will seek votes for himself from the voters.

The PM is sending door-to-door invitations to Kashi residents to attend his road show. In this journey from Mahamana to Mahadev’s , Kashi will welcome its MP as per its identity. For this, the BJP has made such a strategy that has not been seen in any road show before. The journey of about 5 kilometers during the road show will prepare a road map for the development journey of Kashi in 5 years.

Everyone from former MP to MLA, MLC and Minister will welcome their MP. In the road show, people from almost every province of the country will welcome the PM according to their culture and tradition. About 100 points have been made, on which people from Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil, Punjabi etc. communities will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their traditional attire. Flowers will be showered at these points. Drums will be played.

The people of Kashi will welcome Prime Minister Modi with Shehnai, Shankhnaad and Damru Dal. Along with this, cultural programs at various places, artists from Banaras singing folk dances and folk songs and chanting Vedic mantras will welcome PM Modi.

People of Muslim community are also coming forward to welcome PM Modi. Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah’s family members will welcome Narendra Modi by playing Shehnai near Madanpura. In Madanpura itself, Muslim people will shower flowers under the leadership of former MP Rajesh Mishra. A picture of the Prime Minister touching his mother’s feet will also be seen in the road show.

Pictures of celebrities of Kashi will also be seen at many places on the road show route. These will include those people whose place of work or birthplace has been Kashi. It will have pictures of people like Kashi Naresh, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Bismillah Khan, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Tulsidas, Kabir Das, Sant Raidas etc.

Along with the new picture of the development of Kashi, the old picture will also be seen at some places on the route of the road show, in which the main ones will be Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Railway Station etc. Besides, pictures of new development works will also be seen in the road show. It will have TFC, Rudraksh Convention Centre, Cancer Hospital etc. More than 5 thousand Matrashakti will be seen in the road show, who will walk together throughout the road show. Players will also be there.

After the road show, the Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and seek blessings from Baba for the historic victory of BJP.

A program of meeting with intellectuals is also proposed at BLW in the night. The Prime Minister will make the nomination on May 14 after having darshan of Kashi Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav and taking his permission. Chief Ministers, ministers and prominent people of many states are likely to be in the nomination. After this, a meeting with the workers is also proposed at the International Rudraksh Convention Centre.