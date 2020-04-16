Former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif feels that MS Dhoni ought to be in the country’s World T20 squad irrespective of his performance in the IPL 2020 as the wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and has a lot of cricket left in him.

It is worth noting that Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as the mega-event itself has been postponed indefinitely.

Kaif feels that judging Dhoni on the basis of his IPL performance would not be right.

“See people may have eyes on Dhoni that how he is going to play in the IPL and then there will be talks of the T20 World Cup but my view is different from others. I do not judge Dhoni based on his IPL form. He is a great batsman and he is fit now, he wants to play IPL, do captaincy and is showing his availability. He has a winning mentality and knows how to win games under pressure,” Kaif said as quoted by ANI.

“So, I think ruling him out will be unfair. See a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and when a player plays for this long, there are ups and downs in his career. It happens with every cricketer not just Dhoni,” he added.