Ashley Giles, Managing Director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has lashed out at Jofra Archer, saying the pacer’s bio-secure breach could have been a disaster for English cricket costing “tens of millions of pounds”.

Archer went home to Brighton between the first and second Tests of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies, contravening strict guidelines. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test being played at the Old Trafford and will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds,” Giles was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The potential knock-on effect I don’t think he could have understood. He is a young man and young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them. There will be a disciplinary process to go through.

“With the help of government and the help of the opposition, in this case the West Indies, the series was set up with these protocols and we have to abide by them. Everyone has to abide by them. If you know what the protocol says and what’s expected of you it’s a simple choice,” he added.

West Indies great Michael Holding also criticised Archer for his actions. Citing example of Nelson Mandela, Holding stated that sacrifices should be made for the larger good.

“I have no sympathy at all. I don’t understand why people can’t just do what is required. Talking about sacrifices — Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong — that is a sacrifice,” Holding told Sky Sports.

Holding also questioned the protocols put in place by the ECB and stated it should be more ‘logical’. It is being reported that Archer drove to his home in Sussex as other players made their way to Manchester from Southampton.

“I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical,” Holding said.

“Why aren’t the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the COVID-19 test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren’t they just all on a bus?

“Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Archer has apologised for his actions.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer was quoted as saying in an ECB statement.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry,” he added.