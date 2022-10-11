Foakes and Livingstone named in England’s Central Contract list

Ben Foakes, a clean stroke maker batsman who doubles as a wicketkeeper, and Liam Livingstone, a power hitter, were announced as the two new receivers of England Annual Central Contract offers on Tuesday.

While there is no room for out-of-shape opener Jason Roy in the central contract and he is included in the incremental contract, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, and Reece Topley have been awarded England Increment Contracts, which are also their first Central Contracts.

The approach, which applies to both red-ball and white-ball players, considers players’ chances of appearing in England teams across all forms in the upcoming 12 months while also honouring their previous-year performances.

ECB announces England Men’s Central Contract offers for 2022-23 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 11, 2022

“I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England’s plans over the next period. The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport,” said Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

There have been 30 players offered Central Contracts in all, including 18 England Annual Central Contracts, 6 England Increment Contracts, and 6 England Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, and Jamie Overton are the first to be offered Pace Bowling Development Contracts, joining Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, and Olly Stone on this type of Central Contract to promote the development of high-potential seam bowlers.

“The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world. I would like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming year. They will all play a pivotal role in England’s efforts over the next 12 months,” added Key.

England Annual Central Contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England Increment Contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton and Olly Stone.