If everything happens as per plan, one of the world’s largest cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000 and costing as much as Rs 350 crore will soon come up on the outskirts of Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) secretary Mahendra Shama stated that the stadium would be spread over 100 acres. He also confirmed that the land has been finalised in Chonp village which is at a distance from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. He also clarified that the construction of the stadium is expected to begin in the next four months.

Notably, while the new Motera stadium in Ahmedabad has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has a seating capacity of 1.02 lakh people, the new stadium in Jaipur is set to be the third-largest stadium in the world with a capacity of 75,000 people.

Sharma stated that other than cricket, the stadium will have indoor games facilities, sports training academies, a club-house and a parking capacity of almost 4000 vehicles.

The construction of the stadium was approved unanimously at a board meeting held under the guidance of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.