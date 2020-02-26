After Bayern Munich drubbed Chelsea 3-0 in their own backyard on Tuesday night, Blues manager Frank Lampard said that it was a harsh lesson and a reality for the players of the levels they want to reach.

Serge Gnabry netted twice as Bayern scored three goals in the second half of the match to beat Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

“We want to play here (Stamford Bridge), we’ve shown that all season, but today we went away from that. That can happen in an intense atmosphere when all eyes are on. It was a harsh lesson and a reality for the players of the levels we want to get to,” said Lampard as quoted by club’s official website.

The guests held 64% possession of the ball and outplayed Chelsea in all departments be the shots on the target or the passes throughout the match.

“Bayern Munich’s levels were fantastic. Unless we were to get everything right it was going to be a tough night. We didn’t get everything bang on, we weren’t confident on the ball. That was my biggest disappointment, mostly from start to finish,” said the manager.

The two teams meet next on March 18 at Allianz Arena in Munich for the second leg. Chelsea will look to relive the 2012 Champions League final memories where they had inched past Bayern in a nail-biting encounter.