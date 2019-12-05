John Terry, who made a return to the Stamford Bridge as the assistant manager of Aston Villa for the Premier League match against Chelsea, was lauded by Frank Lampard on Wednesday.

The Chelsea manager called Terry a club legend after the latter received a standing ovation from the Chelsea crowd.

Lampard, though, admitted that it was a bit strange to have his former captain in the opposing dugout and compared it with his feeling when he managed Derby Country against Chelsea in the last season.

“It was a bit strange, I’ve been there myself last year, it is difficult. You are professional and want to do your job but it is not easy,” Lampard was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“I’m glad John had his moment here and got his applause. John was very humble, didn’t want to make a big deal about it, but he’s a legend, the most decorated captain the club has ever had, and he deserved it,” the Blues manager added.

Terry spent nearly 20 years with Chelsea and has been the most successful captain for the west London club. With the captain’s armband at the Stamford Bridge, Terry has won five Premier Leagues and one Champions League alongside various other glories.

Meanwhile, he failed to inspire a victory for Aston Villa as Chelsea, riding on goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, defeated them 2-1. Mahmoud Hassan had pulled one back for the visitors but it was not enough.

Speaking about the team’s performance, Lampard seemed relieved after finally getting back to the winning ways following two back-to-back defeats.

“I thought we were great today. I’m pleased because that was us again, we had a blip against West Ham and today we were back,” the 41-year-old manager said.

“Our character at half-time was important and we carried off where we left off. The disappointment of the day is we didn’t score two or three,” he added.