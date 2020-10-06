Manchester United defender Luke Shaw made a damning assessment of their humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League on Sunday.

United were embarrassed by Tottenham Hotspur to hand them their biggest defeat since 2011. Also, the Red Devils have now lost their opening two home matches for the first time since 1986.

“Manchester United shouldn’t lose in this manner. It really hurts, it’s embarrassing and we’ve let a lot of people down. We’ve let ourselves down and the staff down,” Shaw said as quoted by AFP.

“We need to look in the mirror. We are nowhere near it at the moment. Maybe it’s lucky that we’ve got a break now,” he added.

Even though United had taken a lead with a Bruno Fernandes penalty in just the second minute of the match, Spurs brought parity within two minutes with Tanguy Ndombele’s goal.

Heung-Min Son made it 2-1 in Tottenham’s favour with a free-kick in the seventh minute before Hary Kane extended the lead further in the 30th minute.

Son scored again seven minutes later to hand United four goals in the opening half of a league game for the first time since 1957.

In the meantime, United’s misery was made worse when Anthony Martial was harshly sent off.

“When we went down to 10 men maybe we gave up, there wasn’t that character on the pitch. We were too quiet and naive. There was many mistakes, we need to do more.

“I was embarrassed on the pitch. We need a long hard look at ourselves,” Shaw explained.

The thrashing continued after the break as Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in just six minutes of play in the second half. Spurs skipper Kane bagged his brace and scored the last goal as he successfully converted from from the 12 yards spot in the 79th minute.