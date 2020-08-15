Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the 2019/20 Premier League Manager of the Season. Under his tutelage, the Reds lifted this season their first-ever Premier League trophy after 30 years.

Other than winning the league, Liverpool this year either equalled or broke several records including winning 18 successive matches, claiming 32 victories overall and amassing 55 points from a possible 57 at home.

Liverpool had clinched the Premier League with seven matches remaining – an all-time record – after taking their points tally to an unassailable position for other team. It was their fourth major honour the club collected in little over a year.

Joining Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has turned Liverpool into champion team in a span of less than five years. Under his tutelage, the Reds have won everything that and English club aspire to, except the FA Cup.

Liverpool were crowned the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winnners in 2019 before they bagged the Premier League title this year with a record 18 points gap with second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Klopp saw off competition from Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) to take the annual accolade.

He is the first German to win the award after a record-breaking campaign in which the Reds amassed 99 points.

The 53-year-old had won the Manager of the Month prize an unprecedented five times last season, surpassing Pep Guardiola’s four from 2017/18.

On Friday, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season for 2019-20.