IPL to allow two bouncers per over

In a bid to facilitate an even contest between bat and ball, the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the introduction of two bouncers per over. This change in playing rules follows a successful trial at the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 competition.

The new rule change follows the Impact Player rule, which was introduced in the previous edition of the league. Under this rule, in addition to the playing XI, a team will have to list four substitutes at the toss. They can use any one of the four subs as their Impact Player.

However, according to the rule, if any team opts for four overseas players in their starting XI, then they can only bring in an Indian as the Impact Player. This is to limit the number of overseas players per game to four per team – something the IPL has adhered to since its inception.

But if a team starts with three or fewer overseas players in their XI, then they can bring in an overseas player as the Impact Player, given that the incoming overseas player is among the four substitutes named at the toss.

IPL 2024 likely to start by March 20

The IPL 2024 is likely to be played between March 22 and the end of May, with the final schedule to be announced once the polling dates for India’s general elections are announced by the Election Commission. Accordingly, the dates will be allotted to the cities without the polls clashing with the matches in those venues.