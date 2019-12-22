The 48-year-old Pravin Tambe, who has scripted history as he became the oldest player to be bought in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, might be disallowed to take part in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

On December 19, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him at his base price of INR 20 Lakh at the IPL 2020 auction. But he might not flaunt the purple jersey for Kolkata, having participated in the Abdu Dhabi T10 League.

According to the rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), no contracted player can take part in any franchise-based tournament outside the country.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has reportedly said that they are looking into Tambe’s matter and investigations are going on to find how as a player registered with BCCI he participated in the T10 league.

“The rule is clear that they (the players) cannot participate in any T20 or T10 tournaments if he is a registered player (With BCCI). They can only play in one-day, three-day or four-day cricket like county cricket or maybe in Bangladesh, but that permission has to be taken from the state association and the BCCI. We are looking into this (Tambe’s matter),” Patel was quoted as saying by Sunday Mid-Day.

Tambe, meanwhile, has already expressed his excitement after KKR roped him and said he is looking forward to bring forward all his experience to the team.

“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young. I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing,” Tambe was quoted as saying to PTI.

“People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hard work. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I’m really excited to play for them,” the Mumbai cricketer added.