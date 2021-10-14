KKR beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets : IPL 2021 Qualifier 2

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played thumps of 55 and 46 individually to follow up Varun Chakravarthy’s two-wicket pull as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 experience here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Accordingly, KKR will currently clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 last on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Pursuing 136, KKR got off to a strong beginning as openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill put on 51 runs inside the initial six overs. The two hitters continued to score runs consistently and at the midway imprint, KKR’s score read 76/0, actually requiring 60 additional runs for the success.

Iyer proceeded with his splendid structure and he raised his 50 years in the twelfth over of the innings. It was Kagiso Rabada who at long last finished Iyer’s (55) innings with KKR still 40 flees from the objective.

DC had the option to take the wickets of Gill (46), Nitish Rana (13), Dinesh Karthik (0), Eoin Morgan (0), Shakib Al Hasan (0), and Sunil Narine (0) in a rush, however eventually, KKR figured out how to get score 7 runs off the last over to enlist a success.

Prior, Varun Chakravarthy got back with figures of 2-26 as KKR limited Delhi Capitals to 135/5. Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a consistent beginning as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on 32 runs for the primary wicket, however this stand was at last broken in the fifth over by Varun Chakravarthy as he outmatched Shaw (18). After the finish of the initial six overs, Delhi Capitals’ score read 38/1.

Marcus Stoinis came out to bat at number three and alongside Dhawan, the pair put on 39 runs for the subsequent wicket. Nonetheless, when Delhi began to acquire a high ground, KKR made the leap forward of Stoinis (18) as Shivam Mavi excused the right-gave hitter. Before long, the set player Dhawan (36) was sent back to the structure by Chakravarthy, and Delhi was decreased to 83/3 in the fifteenth over.

KKR figured out how to keep a tight grip over DC players and this further brought about the excusal of captain Rishabh Pant (6) and the assignment of arriving at a serious score laid on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals figured out how to score 36 additional runs and thus, the side posted a score of more than the 130-run mark.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 135/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Shreyas Iyer 30*; Varun Chakravarthy 2-26) versus KKR 136/7 (Venkatesh Iyer 55, Shubman Gill 46; Kagiso Rabada 2-23).