Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that questions would be asked and eyebrows would be raised if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is played during the window currently reserved for the T20 World Cup.

Notably, the marquee event which is scheduled to be played in Australia from 18 October to 15 November, is set to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s almost decided that T20 World Cup won’t take place this year. Only the announcement regarding the same is yet to come. According to inside sources, the World Cup is not happening this year,” Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“Australia have the right to say that they can’t manage a tournament with 18 teams as it won’t be an easy task.

“New Zealand became the first country to declare themselves as corona-free. If New Zealand and Australia had joined forces to host the tournament then something could have been done,” he added.

There have multiple reports which claim that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to host the 13th edition of the blockbuster cricket league in the T20 World Cup window in case the latter gets postponed.

Inzamam opined that if this happens it would send across a very bad message to young cricketers around the world. He also stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should give preference to international tournaments over domestic leagues like the IPL.

“There are rumours coming in that the T20 World Cup could’ve clashed with the IPL and India’s tour of Australia and if those had to be postponed then it would have caused huge financial damages,” the former Pakistan skipper said.

“The Indian board has always been very strong and they have a big clout in the ICC.

“If Australia says they can’t host the tournament then it’s fine but questions will be asked if another tournament of such magnitude is played around the same time.

“Also, such message shouldn’t be given to the public that despite being an international body they are giving preference to domestic competitions. If this happens then young players and international players will start to focus towards private leagues,” he added.