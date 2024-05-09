IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out of the race to playoffs

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians get knocked out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets, here at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has only won four games out of 12 thus far, falling short of expectations. Even if MI wins their next two games, they will only have 12 points after eight losses already.

But SRH’s victory ensured they advanced to 14 points in the standings. With DC and LSG set to face on May 14, one of the two would also get 14 points which means MI will not be able to make the cut.

Due to the fact that the loser will be eliminated from the competition, the PBKS vs RCB match is now a “do or die” situation for both sides.

Earlier, Travis Head hammered 30 balls 89 and Abhishek Sharma slammed 75 off 38 as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets and chased down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday night.