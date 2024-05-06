Sunil Narine equals Andre Russell’s record to claim most PoTM awards for KKR in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine equalled Andre Russell’s record of claiming the most ‘Player of The Match’ awards for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While batting in the first inning, Narine scored 81 runs from 39 balls at a strike rate of 207.69. He hammered 6 fours and 7 sixes during his time on the crease. With the ball, the 35-year-old picked one wicket and gave 22 runs in his four-over spell.

Narine achieved the feat during KKR’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, where the Caribbean cricketer was named the ‘Player of the Match’ with which he has 15 PoTM awards for the Kolkata-based franchise. While Russell too has 15 PoTM awards for KKR.

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has claimed 10 PoTM awards and holds the third place on the list.

Recapping the game between Lucknow and Kolkata, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine’s 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) and Ramandeep Singh (25*) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

During the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis (36) and skipper KL Rahul (25) were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3/30) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

KKR is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG is at fifth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

Sunil Narine took home the ‘Player of the Match’ for his one wicket and 81-run knock.