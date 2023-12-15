IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya succeeds Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

In a significant leadership transition, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians on Friday named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the side for the 2024 season. Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma, who led the Mumbai franchise since 2013, and had guided the side to all its five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL crown in 2022, and finished runner-up in 2023, was traded back to Mumbai Indians after two years last month.

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said.

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL,” he added.

“Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best,” the former Sri Lanka skipper said.