Logo

Logo

# Sports

IPL 2024: CSK v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

CSK began their title defense with a win over RCB and GT also started their campaign on a winning note with a win over MI.

IANS | New Delhi | March 26, 2024 12:30 pm

IPL 2024: CSK v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Ahmadabad : GT's Sai Sudharsan bats during the first match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31, 2023. (PHOTO: IANS/Siddharaj Solanki)

Defending Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, in what will be a battle between two new captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill.

CSK began their title defense with a win over RCB and GT also started their campaign on a winning note with a win over MI.

The two teams compete against each other a total of five times in the tournament, including last season’s rain-hit final, where CSK clinched a thriller to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

Advertisement

CSK v GT Head-to-Head:

Chennai Super Kings – 2

Gujarat Titans: 3

CSK v GT match time:

The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT).

CSK v GT match venue: The GT v MI will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast of GT v MI match on television in India:

CSK v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India:

The live streaming of CSK v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Advertisement

Related posts

# Sports

Dhoni transfers CSK captaincy to Ruturaj ahead of IPL 2024 season opener

This will be the second season when the CSK franchise will open their campaign without Dhoni as the skipper. Earlier, the Super Kings had given the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but the left-arm spinner stepped down midway through the tournament following a series of losses and handed back the leadership role to Dhoni

# Sports

Defending champs CSK face RCB in IPL 2024 opener

On Thursday, the IPL released a partial schedule comprising an initial set of 21 matches between March 22 and April 7. The IPL final is expected to be played on May 26, with just five days between that and the opening match of the men's T20 World Cup, to be played in the US and the Caribbean from June 1.