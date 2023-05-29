IPL 2023 prize money: How much will winning side, runner up, Purple and Orange Cap winners get?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is to be played on Monday, May 29 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after heavy rains moved the game to the Reserve Day.

The cut-off time for the full 40 overs is around 9:45 pm. In the case of a five-over affair, the match has to start by around 11:56 pm. The cut-off time for a Super Over is 01:20 am (Tuesday, May 30).

In case there’s no play, Gujarat Titans will be crowned as champions.

Before the final game, here’s how much the winning side, runner-up, Purple, and Orange Cap winners will get.

A total of Rs 46.5 Cr is on offer to the teams in the 2023 Indian Premier League, a 25 percent increase in the prize pool from last year’s tournament.

The runners-up team will get Rs. 13 cr.

IPL’s Emerging Player of the tournament will earn Rs 20 lakh as a cash reward while the Most Valuable Player of the season is set to receive prize money of Rs 12 lakh. Cash rewards of Rs 15 lakh will be given to the winners of Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Game Changer of the Season. Leading run scorer, Orange Cap, and Leading wicket-taker, Purple Cap, will get Rs 15 lakh each.