The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ended with a nail-biting last-ball decider as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the record fifth title and equalled the record of Mumbai Indians of having the most number of tournaments under their belt. Both teams have five titles each.

While the game changer of the tournament award went to Shubman Gill, the Emerging Player of the Season award went to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Just when it looked towards the end that Gujarat Titans have 80-20 chances of sealing the victory when CSK needed 10 runs off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja, who has always been shadowed by Dhoni did the unimaginable. He hit a six off the penultimate ball and followed it up by hitting a four down the leg.

The match – a T20 — started on Sunday, but due to intermittent rain ended almost 36 hours later on Tuesday.

As after every IPL season awards are given away like the winners’ trophy, etc. But recognition of many individual performances also takes place such as the highest run-getter, the Orange Cap winner, the leading wicket-taker or the Purple cap winner, the IPL Emerging Player of the Year award, and the IPL Catch of the tournament, etc.

Let us have a look at who won what in this season of IPL.

Winners IPL 2023 – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runners-up IPL 2023 – Gujarat Titans (GT)

Third – Mumbai Indians (MI)

Fourth – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Emerging Player of the Season – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Orange Cap (Most runs scored) – Shubman Gill (GT) 890 runs

Purple Cap (leading wicket-taker) – Mohammed Shami (GT) 28 wickets

Super Striker of the tournament – Glenn Maxwell

Game changer of the tournament – Shubman Gill

Most Valuable Asset of The tournament – Shubman Gill

Most fours – Shubman Gill

Catch of the Tournament Award – Rashid Khan

Longest Six Award – Faf du Plessis (115 m)

IPL Fair Play Award- Delhi Capitals (DC)

Best Venues – Wankhede Stadium & Eden Gardens