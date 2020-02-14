Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled their brand-new identity in the form of a new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the league which starts on March 29.

The redesigned logo with the majestic lion illustrates and brings alive RCB’s philosophy, a bold and fearless attitude of playing exciting cricket.

The new RCB logo design balances the simplicity and ‘iconicity’ of the lion to create the next chapter for one of India’s most iconic sports team.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said “The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

“We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold.”

The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers’.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads RCB, was also shocked with the development. Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, had said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed.

Recently, RCB announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.