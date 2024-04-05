Kalaburagi district administration felicitates RCB’s WPL star Shreyanka Patil

The Kalaburagi district administration in Karnataka on Thursday facilitated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer and India women’s team member Shreyanka Patil for her stellar performance in the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Off-spinner Shreyanka (21) emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps from eight matches, as the RCB won the WPL title in only the tournament’s second edition.

Shreyanka was felicitated by District Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum and Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machindra at the DC office in Kalaburagi.

Advertisement

Shreyanka’s father Rajesh Patil, grandfather Amrutagouda Patil, and coach Arjun Dev were also facilitated on the occasion.

Addressing the students present at the felicitation ceremony, Shreyanka, who has played two ODIs and six T20 Internationals for India, said the youth need to put their 100 per cent to achieve their goals in any field.

Shreyanka also revealed how thrilled she was to meet cricket icon Virat Kohli, a key member of the RCB men’s team since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, after the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Fouzia Tarannum said Shreyaka not only brought honours to her native city Kalaburagi, but to the whole of the state.

“The glass ceiling must be broken to excel in any field, and Shreyanka has done exactly that to realise her dreams,” said Akshay Machindra.