Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Tuesday admitted that he made a mistake in team composition after his team’s 20-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner believed that an extra batsman might have helped them beat the three times champions and climb up to the thrid spot in the points table. Hyderabad now stand fifth in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think with our team and the depth that we have, we’re always going to be one short either way. It would have been nice to have an extra batter today, but you’ve got to weigh the pros and cons,” Warner said after the match.

He said that SRH probably conceded seven runs too many, considering the depth of the CSK bowling attack.

“I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult. Having 6-7 bowlers in the team helps. It’s difficult to play against bowlers who can swing the ball. There’s always a challenge in the powerplay, but you have to take on the bowlers,” he said.

“Things are always congested in the middle (of the points table). You have got to beat the best teams to make it to the top. We’ll be facing the top teams in the next few days, so I’m up for the challenge and so are the other guys,” Warner added.

Meanwhile, CSK finally got back to the winning track, after two successive defeats, as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The win helped Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men in keeping their hopes of making the knockout stages of the tournament alive. Known for their record of making it to the playoffs every year, CSK now stand sixth in the IPL 2020 points table.

Batting first, the three times champions posted a commendable total of 167/6 on the board. Disciplined and economical bowling then helped CSK register their third win of the season in eight matches.

Dwayne Bravo (2/25), Shardul Thakur (1/10) and Karn Sharma (2/37) were the star bowlers for Chennai, before Shane Watson (42 off 38 balls), Ambati Rayudu (41 off 34) and Sam Curran (31 off 21) had contributed with the bat.