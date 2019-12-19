Kings XI Punjab bought West Indies pace spearhead Sheldon Cottrell for a sum of 8.5 crore (INR).

Apart from KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals were also in the race but Punjab emerged out as the eventual winners.

More about IPL 2020 Auction:

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Former KKR players Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.