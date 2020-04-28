Arguably the greatest T20 player in the world and the self-proclaimed Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, has some harsh words to say for his former West Indies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan in a three-part video on his youtube channel.

His scathing comment directed towards Sarwan came after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Jamaica Tallawahs decided against retaining him and the swashbuckling opener was instead signed as a marquee player by St Lucia Zouks.

St Lucia Zouks is set to be the third franchise that Gayle will represent in the CPL after a couple of stints with Tallawahs and a term with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The southpaw blamed Sarwan for his departure from Tallawahs, a team he had reportedly thought of retiring from.

“Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now,” Gayle said in the video.

“When I came back to the Tallawahs, Sarwan was assistant coach. Myself and Sarwan had a discussion, he wanted to be the head coach. When I left Jamaica Tallawahs, that team was a high-spirited team. (But) the amount of complaints I used to get when I wasn’t there, the amount of problems they had with Sarwan – Russell was the captain at that time – the amount of problem that Sarwan and the captain have…so many players were traumatised because of Sarwan,” Gayle said.

“What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing.

“In everybody’s eyes, you acted as if you were this saint, this good person…. Sarwan, you’re evil, you’re wicked, you’re poison. You let a thing like this transpire,” he added.

Gayle was supposed to be playing for the Kings XI Punjab during this time of the year but the 13th season of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.