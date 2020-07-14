Indian batsman KL Rahul shared an emotional post on social media platform Instagram as the Indian Cricket team continues to stay off the field and away from cricketing action owing to the unprecedented situation put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although international cricket has returned with the England-West Indies series, Indian players have not even started training properly on the cricket field as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in India.

Amid all this, Rahul has shared this picture of himself holding his helmet and other cricket equipment lying around hi. He chose to caption the post: “I miss you.”

View this post on Instagram I miss you 🙁 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Jul 13, 2020 at 1:11am PDT

Rahul was expected to lead his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the first time this season but the tournament stands postponed indefinitely owing to the worldwide health emergency. Although several media reports claim that the tournament might happen in October, if the T20 World Cup gets postponed, there is still no clarity on the status of the tournament.