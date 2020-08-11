West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell, who is all set to make his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab, has heaped praises on Punjab captain KL Rahul. Cottrell called the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman “a phenomenal cricketer”.

Earlier in the IPL Auction in December 2019, Cottrell was brought by the Mohali-based team for a whopping sum of INR 8.5 crore. He will be joining his national teammates Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

“The first time I spoke with KL Rahul was when India last toured the Caribbean, we talked briefly, he is a phenomenal cricketer, he is so cool and calm. I am looking forward to trading information with him, I would look to pick his brains as he has played a lot more cricket than I have. I am really excited to play under his leadership and to see what leadership qualities he brings to the table,” Cottrell said as quoted by ANI.

The pacer has also reflected his excitement about playing with Mohammed Shami and said that he is looking forward to learning from the Indian fast-bowler.

“Mohammed Shami has been playing IPL since the very start, he has to possess something special and with me as a professional athlete, I always want to pick the brains of top players, I am a student of the game and I am still learning, so I will continue learning from him as well,” Cottrell said.

Cottrell was also seen speaking about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and how athletes across the world are taking a knee to show their solidarity. The Windies speedster said that if allowed he would also express his support to the anti-racism movement.

“Yeah, most definitely, I would be taking the knee if it comes down to it, I am all in for Black Lives Matter movement, I am against racism, if it comes down to it, I would be taking the knee to show my support with the movement,” he said.