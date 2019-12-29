Former West Ham goalie Robert Green thinks it would be interesting in case Scottish coach David Moyes takes over as the manager of Hammers.

Notably, West Ham on Sunday sacked their manager Manuel Pellegrini after 2-1 loss at home to Leicester City.

The sacking has led to speculation that Moyes, who coached at the club in 2017-18, is one of the favourites to become the next manager and hence the Scotsman could likely be back for his second stint with the club.

“It would be an interesting choice to bring David Moyes back – a bit like Nigel Pearson (at Watford) – he has something to prove,” Green told BBC 5 Live as quoted by Goal.

“He has had a number of positions where it didn’t go so well. He might come into it with a newfound resolution or a new lease of life.

“Maybe it will be a short-term appointment to the end of the season where if he does keep them up you say: ‘Here’s a big bonus and see you later’,” he added.

Notably, Saturday’s loss to Leicester was West Ham’s fourth consecutive loss at home and ninth in the last 12 games. And job of 66-year-old Pellegrini was under threat since a 4-0 defeat to Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September.