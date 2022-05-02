Premier League: Arsenal, Spurs trade blows for 4th place; Everton stun Chelsea

Arsenal maintained their two-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to goals from centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal took the lead on 38 minutes when Rob Holding, who was only in the team due to Ben White’s injury, headed home Bukayo Saka’s corner for his first Premier League goal. West Ham, on the other hand, responded well, with Declan Rice’s header expertly pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale before Jarrod Bowen equalised with a smart 45th-minute finish. The unmarked Gabriel met Gabriel Martinelli’s delivery at the back post with a diving header beyond Lukasz Fabianski nine minutes after the break.

After a perfect response to Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 win over Leicester City earlier in the day, the Gunners move back up to fourth place with 63 points.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City to keep pace with Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Son Heung-min was directly involved in all three Tottenham goals, bringing his season total to 19, three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Leicester’s Patson Daka hit the post early on before Harry Kane headed in Son’s 20th-minute corner for his 19th goal in 18 appearances against Leicester in all competitions. Kasper Schmeichel denied Kane a second goal before Son doubled Spurs’ lead on the hour, slotting in from a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski after a brilliant tackle by Cristian Romero.

Kulusevski then teed up Son again for a stunning long-range strike, before Kelechi Iheanacho netted a consolation goal in stoppage time. The Spurs, who are currently in fifth place, have 61 points.

Everton stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, bringing them within two points of Burnley and Leeds United in the battle for survival. Chelsea still remain in third position.

Richarlison scored his fourth goal in five games with a cool finish from Demarai Gray’s pass moments into the second half.

