Indian women’s hockey team leaves for CWG from Barcelona

The Indian women’s hockey team, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, left for London from Barcelona on Monday morning. Upon reaching London, the national side will take a bus to Nottingham, England.

The team will carry out a final preparatory camp in Nottingham before they leave for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Indian team finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022, which was played from July 1-17.

Savita expressed that the national side is determined to turn their form around, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, but we are determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We’ll take a fresh start at CWG 2022 and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of teams in the competition,” she said.

Savita added the team will be working on a few aspects of their game before the start of the competition.

“We have to improve upon a few aspects of our game and we will be focussing on that in the lead up to CWG 2022. I feel we have been playing well, but just need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently.”

Indian will face Ghana in their first match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 29.

