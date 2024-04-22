I had confidence in my abilities’: Women hockey midfielder Marina Lalramnghaki

Midfielder Marina Lalramnghaki, from Mizoram, has been shortlisted to the 33-member Women’s Hockey Team core group, currently undergoing training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

Her selection came after thorough evaluations of a 60-member assessment squad during intense trials conducted at SAI.

The 22-year-old young and energetic midfielder gave an outstanding performance during the Senior National Championship in Pune, in which she netted three goals thus garnering attention for her agility and strategic play on the field.

Marina’s journey in hockey has been marked by numerous accolades, including participation in the Junior World Cup 2021 and the U-21 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Australia in 2019.

On her selection, Marina said, “I was overwhelmed with joy when I received the news of my selection in the core group. It was a dream come true moment for me. I always had confidence in my abilities, and the successful trials reaffirmed my belief.”

With her sights set on upcoming tournaments, Marina is determined to earn a place in the 18-member Indian squad for the challenges ahead. “My ultimate goal is to contribute to the success of the Team in the 2026 Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, currently, my focus is to make it to the national squad “.

She credits her inspiration to Lalremsiami and idolises midfielder Sushila Chanu.

“Drawing inspiration from Lalremsiami, whose journey from Mizoram resonates deeply with my own, I was propelled to pursue a hockey career,” Marina said.

“Her relentless dedication and remarkable achievements served as a guiding light, instilling in me the belief that dreams can be turned into reality with perseverance and hard work.”

“Additionally, I have always looked up to Indian team midfielder Sushila Chanu as a role model. Her exceptional skills, abilities, and commitment to the sport have left an indelible mark on me. I aspire to emulate her success on the field and contribute to the legacy of Indian hockey,” she added.

