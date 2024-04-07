Dozens of flights cancelled after Storm Kathleen hits UK

Dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Saturday as Storm Kathleen brought strong winds and triggered the warmest day of the year so far, leaving travellers stranded in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham.

More than 130 flights departing and arriving at UK airports were cancelled after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Temperatures also soared across the UK due to the storm, which is reportedly expected to last until Sunday.

Besides flights, rail and ferry services have also been affected in Scotland.

The Environment Agency issued 14 flood warnings — where flooding is ‘expected’ — and 113 flood alerts in England on Saturday, with National Resources Wales issuing a further six flood alerts. The Met Office warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties”, The Guardian reported.