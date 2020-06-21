Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has encouraged the nation to celebrate Olympic Day on 23 June. He stated that there is a need to participate in such events to make India into an active sports participation nation.

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on 23 June since 1948 to mark the beginning of the modern-day Olympic Games.

“One way of making India embark on a journey from a sports-watching nation to a more active sports-participating nation is to commemorate such milestones in such a manner that people around the Olympic community would be inspired to play any sport of their choice,” he was quoted as saying by the Olympic Channel on their official website.

“There are countless ways in which we can do this, even with the social-distancing restrictions in place. It could be some form of physical activity that each of us undertakes. It could even be a way of encouragement to Olympic sport.”

“I urge India’s Olympic medallists and Olympians to lead the celebrations. It would be delightful to see our educational institutions get the student community involved,” he added.