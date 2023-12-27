Bhupinder Bajwa-led three-member ad hoc panel to run suspended WFI

Wushu Association of India Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has once again been assigned the chairman’s role in the newly-formed three-member ad-hoc committee entrusted with running the day-to-day affairs of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The appointments were made on Wednesday by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the request of the sports ministry that suspended the newly-elected body at the WFI on Sunday.

Bajwa, who had headed the previous ad-hoc committee that ran the sport in the country in the absence of a fairly elected body till late December from early August 2023, will have in company hockey stalwart MM Somaya and former international shuttler Manjusha Kanwar in the ad hoc committee.

“The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee. This not only highlights a governance gap within the federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms,” IOA president PT Usha said.

“Since the IOA considers adherence to governance norms as vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability and to safeguard the interests of sportspersons as espoused by IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an Ad hoc committee….” the legendary sprinter added.

The development came hours after the sports ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected WFI body led by Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, noting that the ‘newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers’.

The last thaw to the suspension of the newly-elected WFI body came after Sanjay had abruptly announced that age group national championships will be held from December 28 in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, the home constituency of BJP MP Brij Bhushan. The sports ministry, while suspending the WFI, cited the “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

Accordingly, the ministry had written to the IOA President to ensure that the affairs of WFI be controlled “as per the defined role of NSFs in the National Sports Development Code of India-2011, including the selection of athletes, making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, holding of sporting activities, etc. with immediate effect, until further orders.

The mess within the WFI seems a never-ending one even after the elections were conducted last Thursday, in which Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was voted as the new WFI chief.

Singh’s appointment, however, was opposed by top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who had been central members of the wrestlers’ protests this year against Brij Bhushan, alleging him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

While Sakshi had announced her retirement in protest, Bajrang returned his Padma Shri award. Two days later, Vinesh had on Tuesday announced her decision to return her Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards in protest of Sanjay Singh’s election.