Indian Junior Women’s Team excited ahead tour

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is all set to start their tour of Europe on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming international season.

With matches lined up on the 21st, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 27th, and 29th May, the team will play six matches across three nations: Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, including club teams Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood.

The exciting squad will be Captained by defender Jyoti Singh, with midfielder Sakshi Rana appointed as Vice-Captain. Aditi Maheshwari and Nidhi will be tasked with goalkeeping duties, while the defense will consist of Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, and Nirru Kullu.

Advertisement

The midfield lineup comprises Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana, Anisha Sahu, and Supriya Kujur.

Meanwhile, the forwards in the squad are Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, and Kanika Siwach.

The Team will commence their campaign against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push on 21st May, followed by a match against Belgium on 22nd May in Breda.

The team will then head to Antwerp to play Belgium on 24th May before returning to Breda to face Germany on 26th May.

They will travel to Dusseldorf for a second match against Germany on 27th May, and conclude their tour with a game against Oranje Rood on 29th May in Breda.

Following the preparatory national camp in Bengaluru, the tour will serve as a vital opportunity for the team to hone and assess their skills in an international environment.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Captain Jyoti Singh opined, “The entire team is really looking forward to the opportunity. We have had a very good phase of preparation and the Europe tour will allow us to test our skills in match conditions.”

Echoing these sentiments, Vice-Captain, Sakshi Rana further added, “Playing for our country is an immense honour and a source of great pride. We are committed to giving our best in every match and making India proud.”