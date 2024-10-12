3 women battalions to be added to Rajasthan Armed Constabulary

Three all – women battalions will soon be added to the overall corps of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC).

The state government has decided to raise the new women’s battalions and name them after three well celebrated women characters in the history of the state.

While Padmini RAC Battalion will have its head quarters at Sikar, the Kali Bai Battalion will be stationed at Alwar and Amrita Devi Battalion will have its headquarters at Barmer.

Advertisement

The government has accorded the requisite financial and administrative sanctions for the purpose to the home and police departments .

Accordingly, new posts of personnel ranging from commandants to constables have also been sanctioned. However, the number of the sanctioned posts are too short of expectation and demand of the police department.

There are total 18 battalions in the RAC corps strength. Of them five are provided for the VIP security or other special duties. Remaining 13 battalions are available for general security and law and order related duties.

The new battalions will be helpful in catering to enhanced need of deployment in view of the creation of new districts in the state.