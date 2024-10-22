Woman stabbed by neighbour for avoiding him in W. Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by a 36-year-old neighbour for avoiding him as she felt uncomfortable talking to him in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. The incident took place Monday night when the neighbour Ravinder Singh ‘Goldy’ entered her house and attacked her.

According to Delhi police, a complaint was received about the incident at Tilak Nagar police station.

The injured lady having multiple stab injuries was rushed to a hospital and her condition remains stable, a police official stated. Following the victim’s complaint, a case of attempt to murder has been registered and the person along with the weapon of offence has been arrested, he said. The preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the victim along with her husband and children had shifted to the neighbourhood two years ago. She had an occasional interaction with the accused but felt uncomfortable by such interaction.

Due to this, she started avoiding him but did not file any complaint in the matter. This irked the accused and on Monday night, he forcibly entered her house and attacked her with a sharp knife.